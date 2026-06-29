Free Primary Healthcare biggest health financing reform since NHIS, says Dr Bampoe

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has described the government's Free Primary Healthcare programme as the most significant reform to Ghana's health financing system since the introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Authority says the success of the programme will depend heavily on strong collaboration with healthcare providers and has identified the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) as one of its key implementation partners.

Speaking at the opening of the 2026 CHAG Annual Conference in Koforidua, the Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, said the initiative marks a fundamental shift in how essential healthcare services will be financed and delivered across the country.

"The Free Primary Healthcare Programme represents one of the most significant shifts in Ghana's health financing architecture since the scheme itself was established," Dr Bampoe said.

He explained that while the NHIS transformed access to healthcare by reducing financial barriers to treatment, the Free Primary Healthcare programme seeks to move the country's health system further upstream by prioritising prevention, early diagnosis and basic healthcare services at the community level.

According to him, the programme is expected to strengthen primary healthcare, improve health outcomes and reduce pressure on secondary and tertiary health facilities.

Dr Bampoe noted that CHAG has been an important partner in developing the programme and will play a central role in its implementation because of its extensive presence in rural and underserved communities.

"CHAG has been part of the discussions leading to this programme, and its experience in delivering healthcare at the community level makes it an indispensable partner as we move into implementation," he said.

He explained that many of the communities expected to benefit from the initiative are already served by CHAG facilities, making the association's nationwide network critical to the programme's success.

With 375 health facilities spread across all 16 regions, CHAG provides between 30 and 40 per cent of healthcare services nationwide despite owning only about seven per cent of Ghana's health infrastructure. Many of its hospitals, clinics and health centres are located in rural and hard-to-reach communities where government health facilities are limited.

Dr Bampoe said the NHIA would continue working closely with CHAG to ensure the successful rollout of the programme and strengthen access to quality healthcare at the primary level.

"We see CHAG as a strategic implementation partner. The success of Free Primary Healthcare will depend on collaboration between government, the NHIA and providers that already have the trust of communities," he said.

The NHIA Chief Executive added that the Authority remains committed to ensuring that the financing arrangements under the programme support healthcare providers and improve access for patients.

He noted that the programme aligns with the government's broader objective of achieving Universal Health Coverage by ensuring that essential health services are accessible to every Ghanaian, regardless of income or location.

Dr Bampoe said the Free Primary Healthcare programme also presents an opportunity to strengthen preventive healthcare, reduce avoidable illnesses and improve efficiency across Ghana's health system.

The Christian Health Association of Ghana is one of the Ministry of Health's largest implementing partners, operating 375 health facilities and 22 accredited health training institutions nationwide. The association serves between eight and ten million patients annually and remains one of the country's principal providers of healthcare in rural and underserved communities.

The 2026 CHAG Annual Conference brought together policymakers, health professionals, development partners and faith-based health institutions to discuss the implementation of the Free Primary Healthcare programme and strategies to strengthen people-centred healthcare delivery across Ghana.

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