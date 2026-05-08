How my daughter’s father infected her with HIV – Woman breaks down

Audio By Carbonatix
A heartbroken woman has accused the father of her daughter of sexually abusing the girl over several years, allegedly resulting in pregnancy and HIV infection.
According to her, the child—now 15 years old and a candidate in the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)—had been living with her biological father, a Police Inspector stationed at Garu in the Upper East Region, when the alleged abuse occurred.
Speaking in an emotional interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the woman said the abuse began when the girl was about 10 years old. She further alleged that the child once became pregnant and the father arranged for an abortion at home.
She also claimed the girl was instructed by her father to lie about the abuse if questioned.
“He told her that if anybody asked her anything, she should say it was one of her teachers,” she said, adding that the father later caused the arrest of a teacher who had tried to assist the child. She noted that the girl’s testimony later led to the teacher’s release.
The mother said the truth began to emerge when the girl was taken to hospital, where a doctor encouraged her to speak freely.
“At first, she was crying and couldn’t talk,” she recounted. “But the doctor assured her that he only wanted to help her and ensure the right person is held accountable.”
She said the girl eventually disclosed that her father was responsible.
According to her, the doctor reported the matter to the police, leading to the inspector being invited for questioning in Bawku. The girl was initially separated from him during the investigation but was later returned to his care.
The mother further explained that she later took custody of the child after the father fell ill and travelled to Kumasi for treatment.
She said the child was later referred from Agona to Koforidua for further medical examination after being issued with a police medical form.
According to her, medical tests confirmed that the girl is HIV positive.
“She was tested, and it came out that she had HIV,” she said tearfully.
She added that the girl later told her she suspected the infection may have come from her father, who reportedly took medication wrapped in black polythene and sealed with tape, which he said was for leg pain.
The mother said she submitted the medical report to the Agona Jamasi Police Station but claims there has been little progress in the case.
“For about five months, I heard nothing,” she said. “When I went back, they only told me I should wait.”
She added that due to the child’s emotional trauma, she relocated her to Koforidua for schooling, but said the girl continues to struggle to cope.
“One of the teachers later called me after speaking with her,” she explained. “That was when she narrated everything again.”
The matter was then reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Koforidua, where they were later referred to the national headquarters for further action.
However, she said there has still been no clear progress on the matter, and she fears the case may be quietly ignored or left unresolved.
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