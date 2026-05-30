Government commissions shelter for domestic violence survivors

The Government has taken a significant step towards strengthening support systems for victims of abuse with the commissioning of a new shelter for survivors of domestic violence, reaffirming its commitment to protecting vulnerable persons and promoting their recovery and reintegration into society.

In a post shared on Facebook, the facility, commissioned by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, is expected to provide a safe haven for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence, offering critical support services aimed at helping victims rebuild their lives.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by the Chairperson of the Domestic Violence Board, Miriam Iddrisu, as well as representatives of UNICEF, who joined government officials and stakeholders in marking what was described as a major milestone in the country's efforts to combat domestic violence.

Addressing guests at the event, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey described the shelter as more than just a physical structure, characterising it as a place of refuge, dignity and restoration for individuals who have suffered abuse.

According to the Minister, the facility represents a renewed commitment to ensuring that survivors are protected and supported as they recover from traumatic experiences.

She noted that domestic violence and gender-based violence continue to affect thousands of women, children and vulnerable persons across the country, often leaving survivors with lasting physical injuries, emotional distress and severe psychosocial challenges.

"Today, we are not merely opening a building; we are opening a door to safety, dignity, hope and restoration for survivors of abuse," she said.

The Minister stressed that while significant progress has been made in addressing domestic violence through legislation and institutional reforms, much more remains to be done to ensure that survivors have access to the protection and support they need.

Dr Lartey acknowledged that despite the implementation of several interventions over the years, access to safe accommodation for survivors remains inadequate.

Ghana has introduced a number of measures aimed at combating domestic violence, including the enactment of the Domestic Violence Act, the establishment of the Domestic Violence Secretariat and the creation of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

However, she noted that the availability of shelters has remained one of the most significant gaps in the country's protection framework.

Many survivors, particularly women and children fleeing abusive environments, often face difficulties securing safe and temporary accommodation while seeking legal, medical or psychological assistance.

The newly commissioned shelter is expected to help bridge that gap by providing a secure environment where survivors can access comprehensive support services.

The Minister explained that the initiative forms part of the broader social protection and welfare agenda of the administration of John Dramani Mahama, which seeks to strengthen shelter and protection services across the country.

According to her, the government is committed to expanding support structures that provide immediate relief and long-term assistance to victims of abuse.

She stated that the shelter will offer a range of services designed to facilitate recovery and reintegration, including temporary accommodation, counselling, legal assistance, medical referrals and rehabilitation programmes.

These interventions, she said, are intended to help survivors regain confidence, restore their independence and rebuild their lives after experiencing violence.

Beyond providing immediate protection, the Minister emphasised the importance of rehabilitation and long-term support for survivors.

She explained that effective recovery requires more than physical safety, noting that many victims continue to face emotional trauma, social stigma and economic hardship long after leaving abusive situations.

For this reason, the government intends to strengthen reintegration programmes that enable survivors to return to their communities and pursue productive lives free from violence and discrimination.

Dr Lartey reiterated the Ministry's commitment to preventing domestic violence through policy reforms, public awareness campaigns and stronger partnerships with stakeholders working in the sector.

Representatives from the Domestic Violence Management Board and UNICEF commended the Ministry for establishing the facility, describing it as a critical intervention for survivors who often have limited options when seeking protection.

They emphasised that while shelters are essential, prevention remains equally important.

The stakeholders called for intensified public education campaigns to address the root causes of domestic violence, including harmful social norms, gender inequality and cultural practices that perpetuate abuse.

They also stressed the need for sustainable funding and effective operational systems to ensure the long-term viability of the shelter and similar facilities that may be established in the future.

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