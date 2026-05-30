Xenophobia: “I am very free now” – Ghanaian evacuee recounts 18-year stay, robbery ordeal

A Ghanaian evacuee who recently returned from South Africa, Grace Asempa, has expressed relief and happiness after her evacuation, describing her return as a moment of freedom following years of difficult experiences abroad.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, May 30, she said that on her arrival at Accra International Airport, she felt a renewed sense of peace after spending 18 years in South Africa.

“I am very free now,” she said, adding that her return marked the end of a long and challenging chapter of her life.

The evacuee explained that she lived and worked in several parts of South Africa, including East London in the Eastern Cape, as well as areas in Limpopo Province and Johannesburg. She noted that her journey in the country began in East London, where she settled and built her life.

She revealed that she spent about 18 years in South Africa, during which she established a hairdressing business. According to her, she owned and operated her own salon, which she purchased in 2011 in East London.

However, she recounted a traumatic incident during her time abroad, describing how her shop and home were targeted by armed robbers. She said the experience deeply affected her, especially because the attackers also invaded her residence.

“They broke into my shop. They also came into my house… what got me most was them coming into my house,” she said.

She added that she believes she may have been incapacitated during the incident, saying she woke up later to discover that valuables, including money and mobile phones, had been taken.

“I don’t know what they put on me. I overslept. They took my money, my phone—about three phones,” she recounted.

Despite the challenges, she said she raised part of her family in South Africa and has a child there.

The evacuee’s return forms part of ongoing efforts by the government to bring home nationals affected by recent tensions in South Africa. Officials have assured that evacuation operations will continue until all affected citizens who wish to return are safely repatriated.

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