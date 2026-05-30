Hitz FM’s ‘Rep Ur Jersey’ underway at Aviation Social Centre

Audio By Carbonatix
Football enthusiasts, supporters' groups and music lovers have gathered at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra for the latest edition of Hitz FM’s annual Rep Ur Jersey.
The event, which has become a staple on the sports and entertainment calendar, celebrates football fandom by giving supporters the opportunity to proudly wear and represent the jerseys of their favourite clubs and national teams.
Patrons arrived at the venue dressed in the colours of some of the world's biggest football clubs, including teams from the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and other major leagues, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with friendly rivalry and camaraderie.
Beyond football, the event features live music, games, fan engagement activities and appearances by media personalities, offering attendees a unique blend of sports and entertainment.
Personalities such as musician Epixode, Dr Pounds, Doreen Avio, Winston Amoah, DJ Black, Naa Adjeley, among others, have been spotted engaging in fun events at the centre.
This comes ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal, which will be watched live at the venue by fans as part of the day's activities.
Attendees are expected to participate in a range of activities throughout the day, including jersey showcases, quizzes, giveaways and interactive sessions hosted by presenters of Hitz FM.
As the event unfolds, organisers expect hundreds of fans to pass through the Aviation Social Centre, reaffirming Rep Ur Jersey's status as one of Ghana's most popular football-themed fan experiences.
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