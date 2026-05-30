Inyabon MedSync Project strengthens medicine supply in Northern Ghana

A new digital health initiative is improving the availability and management of essential medicines across health facilities in Northern Ghana, addressing long-standing challenges of stock shortages and supply chain inefficiencies.

The Inyabon MedSync Project, led by the Zomujo Foundation, is being implemented as a pilot across 20 health facilities in the Northern and Savannah Regions. The initiative covers CHPS compounds, health centres, district hospitals, and a regional hospital, with the aim of strengthening coordination across all levels of care.

When health facilities run low on essential medicines, the impact is often immediate, leading to delayed treatment, increased pressure on health workers, and compromised patient care. The project seeks to address these gaps by improving visibility and responsiveness within the medicine supply system.

The Inyabon MedSync system combines a USSD/SMS-based stock monitoring platform with a just-in-time inventory management approach. This allows health facilities to report stock levels in real time and respond more quickly to emerging shortages.

Unlike traditional paper-based or delayed reporting systems, the project enhances real-time visibility across the supply chain while supporting better decision-making at both facility and district levels. It also integrates the Ghana Health Service Network of Practice model, which promotes peer learning, shared problem-solving, and continuous improvement among health workers.

Through this approach, participating facilities and health managers exchange experiences, operational challenges, and practical solutions that can be adapted across different levels of the health system. This fosters stronger collaboration and improves overall system responsiveness.

“Inyabon MedSync combines practical technology with structured learning across the health system. The goal is not simply to monitor stock, but to strengthen coordination, improve visibility, and support more responsive healthcare delivery,” said Dr. Teata Duut, Project Lead for the initiative.

Health workers involved in the pilot have reported improved stock visibility, stronger communication across facilities, and greater engagement in supply management and decision-making processes. The system also includes continuous training and technical support to ensure it aligns with real-world operational needs.

The project is supported by Grand Challenges Canada and funded by the Government of Canada through the Country Innovation Platform Ghana Pilot, in partnership with the Ghana Health Service and Grand Challenges Canada.

Early implementation results suggest that digital tools, combined with structured learning networks, can significantly strengthen medicine supply coordination and improve reliability in healthcare delivery across Ghana’s health system.

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