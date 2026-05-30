Liverpool sack head coach Slot

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Head coach Arne Slot has been sacked by Liverpool after two seasons in charge.
The Dutchman, 47, guided the Reds to their 20th league title in his debut season but they have struggled during his second year, finishing fifth in the Premier League.
Recently departed Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is the leading contender to replace Slot.
"That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and - most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves - successful," Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group said in a statement.
"As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.
"From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it."
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