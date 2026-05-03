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Alex Ferguson taken to hospital as precaution before Man Utd v Liverpool

Source: BBC  
  3 May 2026 3:03pm
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Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital after falling unwell at Old Trafford shortly before Manchester United's Premier League match with Liverpool on Sunday.

Sources stressed that it was a precautionary measure for the 84-year-old former Manchester United manager, not an emergency.

Ferguson, who managed United for 27 years during a glittering reign, watches the club's games from the directors' box.

No further update has been provided on his condition after his admission to the hospital.

Ferguson had a brain haemorrhage in 2018, which left him seriously ill. He spoke about his recovery in detail three years later.

He was pictured with guests at the stadium on Sunday, a couple of hours before kick-off.

Ferguson was subsequently transported by ambulance from Old Trafford to the hospital.

Club officials are optimistic Ferguson will soon be fit enough to return home.

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