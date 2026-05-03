“Do Better” — Azamati criticizes Sports Ministry after historic relay feat

TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 20: Benjamin Azamati of Team Ghana celebrates after teammate Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (not pictured) crosses the finish line in the Men's 4x100m Relay Heats on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Benjamin Azamati has voiced strong concerns over preparations, after Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team secured qualification for a fourth consecutive appearance at the World Athletics Championships.

Ghana produced a spirited performance on the final day of the World Relays to book their ticket, but Azamati says the build-up to the race was far from ideal compared to their competitors.

“We’re competing against guys who’ve been here one to three weeks while we’ve been traveling since Wednesday and arriving a day before on a new continent,” he said on X.

“I get it… I guess we’re magicians. Do better, Sports Ministry!”

To add to that, we’re competing against guys who’ve been here 1–3 weeks while we’ve been traveling since Wednesday and arriving a day before on a new continent.

I get it, I guess we’re magicians.

Do better, Sports Ministry! https://t.co/PtbtM4hMVU — AzaR (@benjaminazamati) May 3, 2026

His comments come after Ghana’s relay quartet overcame earlier setbacks to secure qualification, highlighting both the achievement on the track and frustrations over preparation and logistics off it.

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