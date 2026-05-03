“Do Better” — Azamati criticizes Sports Ministry after historic relay feat

Audio By Carbonatix
Benjamin Azamati has voiced strong concerns over preparations, after Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team secured qualification for a fourth consecutive appearance at the World Athletics Championships.
Ghana produced a spirited performance on the final day of the World Relays to book their ticket, but Azamati says the build-up to the race was far from ideal compared to their competitors.
“We’re competing against guys who’ve been here one to three weeks while we’ve been traveling since Wednesday and arriving a day before on a new continent,” he said on X.
“I get it… I guess we’re magicians. Do better, Sports Ministry!”
To add to that, we’re competing against guys who’ve been here 1–3 weeks while we’ve been traveling since Wednesday and arriving a day before on a new continent.— AzaR (@benjaminazamati) May 3, 2026
I get it, I guess we’re magicians.
Do better, Sports Ministry! https://t.co/PtbtM4hMVU
His comments come after Ghana’s relay quartet overcame earlier setbacks to secure qualification, highlighting both the achievement on the track and frustrations over preparation and logistics off it.
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