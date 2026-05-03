How Stephen Appiah’s words kept Kyereh going through three-year injury struggle

Daniel Kofi Kyereh has revealed how a phone call from former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah helped him through one of the darkest periods of his career.

Kyereh, who made his Black Stars debut in 2021, suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury in 2022 that sidelined him for almost three years.

The midfielder only returned to action last month and has since made a few appearances for SC Freiburg II.

In an exclusive interview with JoySports, the midfielder said a surprise call from Appiah gave him much-needed encouragement during his lengthy rehabilitation.

Appiah, who also battled knee injuries during his own playing career, shared words of support that Kyereh says he will never forget.

“During my time in rehab, he called me. I was so surprised and honoured to receive his call. He’s such a nice guy. He gave me some really encouraging words and motivated me to come back stronger,” Kyereh said.

Catch the full interview on Joy Prime on Monday, 4th May at 9pm.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.