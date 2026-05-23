Photos: e-Crime Bureau hosts inaugural Founder’s Opera Soirée on AI-driven cyber threats

Audio By Carbonatix
The e-Crime Bureau on Friday, 22nd May, hosted the maiden edition of its Founder’s Opera Soirée, a premium invitation-only event designed to blend thought leadership with a sophisticated cultural experience.
Established in 2011, e-Crime Bureau is a tier-1 licensed cybersecurity service provider providing cybersecurity consulting, investigations and technology solutions to clients in Ghana and across Africa.
The Bureau specialises in cybersecurity services, digital forensics services, financial crimes and investigations services, legal support services, training, and technology solutions.
Below are photos from the event.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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