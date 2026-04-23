Accra Metropolitan University launches MSc programmes in Cybersecurity and Intelligence

Accra Metropolitan University, in collaboration with the E-Crime Bureau, has launched two postgraduate programmes to strengthen professional capacity in Ghana’s security sector.

The programmes, MSc Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics, and MSc Security and Intelligence, were officially unveiled on Wednesday, 22nd April, at the university’s campus in Nungua, Accra.

A public lecture accompanied the launch on the theme: “From Curriculum to Capability: Cybersecurity and Intelligence Education in the Algorithmic Era.”

Delivering her welcome address, Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Goski B. Alabi, underscored the relevance of the new programmes in an increasingly digital world.

Professor Goski B. Alabi

She noted that the collaboration with the E-Crime Bureau is designed to bridge the gap between academic training and industry demands.

“This partnership is particularly significant because it embeds practical learning, intelligence-driven insights, and real case exposure into our academic delivery. Our students will benefit immensely from this collaboration and will emerge not just as qualified graduates, but as professionals who are truly industry-ready,” she said.

Professor Alabi added that the university has adopted a similar collaborative model with the Electricity Company of Ghana for its MSc Energy Management and Policy programme.

The public lecture was delivered by former Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, who called for a fundamental review of Ghana’s educational curricula in response to rapid technological change.

READ ALSO: Former CSA boss calls for a review of cybersecurity education to close skills gap

Speaking on the theme “The Algorithmic Era – Redefining Cybersecurity and Intelligence,” Dr Antwi-Boasiako described the period as one in which algorithms have become central to decision-making and societal organisation.

Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako delivering a public lecture during the ceremony

“The Algorithmic Era is defined by the ascendancy of computational logic over human judgement — a civilisation-altering shift in which algorithms increasingly determine what we see, what we know, and ultimately how we think,” he explained.

He further highlighted the need to redesign educational systems to prioritise capability over theoretical knowledge.

“To move forward, we must rethink education around what it means to be capable. Capability is not what you know, it is what you can do under pressure, in uncertain conditions, with real consequences,” he said.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako stressed that modern curricula must equip students with competencies such as threat analysis, digital forensics, intelligence synthesis, counter-intelligence, offender profiling, and risk-based decision-making.

Participants at the event

“These competencies are not optional; they are essential. The future professional in the Algorithmic Era must simultaneously be a technologist, an analyst, a strategist and an ethicist,” he added.

He also urged students to adopt a critical approach to technology.

“Students must not only use algorithms — they must interrogate them. They must question the assumptions, biases, limitations and security implications embedded within these systems. Education in this era is not merely technical; it is also philosophical,” he noted.

According to him, the dynamic nature of technological advancement demands continuous learning.

“In an era of constant change, education is no longer a phase; it is a permanent condition,” he concluded.

Accra Metropolitan University is a private, city-based institution located in Nungua, Accra. It aims to become a leading centre for flexible education, lifelong learning and applied research, with a focus on empowering minds and shaping futures for sustainable development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.