Multiple people trapped after storey building collapsed at Adenta New Site

Multiple people are feared trapped after a storey building collapsed at Adenta New Site on Wednesday.

Residents have been seen assisting in attempts to rescue victims from the rubble.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have also arrived at the scene.

Amateur footage captured emotions as residents rescued a child trapped under the collapsed building.

JUST IN: Multiple people are feared dead, with others trapped after a storey building collapsed at Adenta New Site.



Residents and bystanders have rushed to the scene and are attempting to rescue those trapped beneath the debris while awaiting the arrival of emergency response… pic.twitter.com/gZvw0PDXP9 — EDHUB (@eddie_wrt) June 3, 2026

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