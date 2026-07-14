GNFS recovers body of 11-year-old boy who drowned at Adenta Aviation

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has recovered the body of an 11-year-old boy who drowned at Adenta Aviation in the Greater Accra Region following a search and recovery operation.

The deceased, identified as Samuel Awalime, was retrieved by firefighters from the Adenta Fire Station after the Service received a distress report about the incident.

A rescue team led by Divisional Officer (DO III) Obosu immediately moved to the scene and, together with personnel from other emergency response agencies, conducted a coordinated search for the victim.

The operation, which took place on Monday, July 13, lasted several hours before firefighters successfully recovered the body from the water.

The GNFS said the remains of the deceased have been handed over to the Adenta Police Division to support ongoing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

The Service has not yet disclosed how the incident occurred, while police continue investigations to establish the cause of the tragedy.

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