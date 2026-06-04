More illegal structures to be demolished after Adenta building collapse – La Nkwantanang MCE

Municipal Chief Executive for La Nkwantanang–Madina, Ibrahim Fuseini Faila

The Municipal Chief Executive for La Nkwantanang–Madina, Ibrahim Fuseini Faila, has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised developments following the collapse of a building in Adenta, with more structures set to be demolished in the coming days.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Nkwantanang-Madina said the Assembly has already removed several illegal structures and is continuing enforcement operations in areas identified as high-risk zones.

"As we speak, we have demolished about five structures. There are other buildings and even a church around the Dakobi River that are currently being pulled down," he said on Thursday, June 4.

Speaking to the media, the MCE said the Assembly had begun the exercise weeks before the building collapse, targeting structures erected on waterways and in flood-prone areas.

He noted that the incident underscores the need for stricter enforcement of planning regulations, not only within the municipality but across the country.

"Little did we know that something like this would happen. It serves as a reminder that there are many similar structures in our communities that require urgent attention," he stated.

The MCE stressed that the Assembly would not relent in its efforts to tackle illegal developments.

"We are continuing the exercise and we are not going to spare anyone. We must ensure that the regulations are adhered to in order to protect lives and property," he said.

The Assembly believes sustained enforcement will help reduce the risk of building failures and minimise the impact of flooding and other disasters linked to poor planning and unauthorised construction.

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