Ho MCE inaugurates market committee to boost revenue

Stephen Adom, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ho, has inaugurated a 13-member Ho Central Market Management Committee to enhance operations and improve revenue generation.

The committee, chaired by Mr Frank Awumah, Assembly Member for Ho Hliha, has Mr Dickson Agbenya, Municipal Budget Analyst, serving as Secretary.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at his office on April 24, 2026, Mr Adom charged members to execute their mandate with diligence, transparency, and accountability.

“You have a critical responsibility to improve the functioning of the market and help boost revenue for the Assembly,” he stated.

He tasked the committee to closely monitor the activities of revenue collectors to ensure transparency and eliminate leakages in revenue mobilization.

Mr Adom urged members to adopt strategic approaches in managing traders and to work closely with the Market Manager to restore order and discipline within the market space.

“Maintaining sanity in the market environment is essential for improving business activities and increasing revenue performance,” he emphasised.

The MCE also directed the committee to promptly report infrastructural and operational challenges, including faulty lighting systems, broken security gates, and poor sanitation facilities, for swift intervention.

He cautioned members to remain neutral in dispute resolution and avoid taking sides, stressing the need for fairness and professionalism in handling issues.

“You must avoid acts of corruption, especially bribery, and uphold integrity in the discharge of your duties,” he warned.

Mr Adom expressed concern over the Assembly’s current revenue performance, describing it as “not encouraging,” but expressed confidence that the committee would help reverse the trend.

Other members of the committee include Mr Sedokem Ata Klutse, Market Manager; Madam Joyce Norvihoho, Market Queen; Mr Charles Legbedze, Assembly Member for Ho-Fiave; Mr Lawrence Awilo Attitoe, Government Appointee; Madam Diana Kuvordo, Market Representative; Mr Bright Attey, Acting Guard Commander; Madam Peace Adoni, Municipal Finance Officer; Mr Prosper Folitse, Municipal Works Engineer; Rev Lawrence Senaya, Municipal Environmental Health Officer; and Madam Yvonne Elikplm Harlley Kanyi, Municipal Information Officer, with one additional member yet to be appointed.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Mr Frank Awumah assured the Assembly of their commitment to deliver on their mandate.

“We will discharge our duties with diligence and work collectively to support the development of the municipality,” he stated.

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