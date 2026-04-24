Energy Minister forms 7-member committee to investigate Akosombo Substation fire incident

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced the formation of a seven-member committee to investigate the fire outbreak at the GRIDCo substation at Akosombo, as efforts intensify to restore power.

During his assessment at Akosombo, the Minister said the situation is serious and requires a thorough probe to uncover the root cause.

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“The damage is quite extensive. It’s quite serious. From the briefing I got, there was quite a situation that we need to get to the bottom of,” he said.

The committee will be chaired by William Amuna, a former chief executive in the energy sector and current board chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana.

It will include experts from the Ghana National Fire Service, National Security, the Energy Commission, and other relevant institutions to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

“We are setting up a seven-member committee chaired by an experienced engineer, with experts from the Fire Service, National Security, the Energy Commission and other institutions to conduct a detailed investigation,” the Minister stated.

He indicated that the committee is expected to present its findings within two to three weeks.

“We expect that within two to three weeks, they should be ready with a report so that we can get to the root cause of this challenge, and all the issues surrounding this unfortunate incident,” he added.

The Minister stressed that while investigations are ongoing, the immediate priority remains the restoration of power supply.

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