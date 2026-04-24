Akosombo substation fire cuts about 1,000MW from national supply – Energy Ministry

Head of Communications at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson,

The Head of Communications at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, has explained the impact of the recent shutdown of the Akosombo Dam following a fire outbreak at a substation on Ghana’s electricity generation, assuring that efforts are underway to stabilise supply.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM on Friday, April 24, Mr Rockson responded to concerns about how the situation at Akosombo could affect national power output.

When asked how the development is going to affect the general national electricity supply and what alternatives we have to make up for the shortfall, he said the shutdown has removed a significant portion of the country’s power supply.

“Our peak demand is about 4,400 megawatts. Akosombo gives us approximately 1,000 megawatts, and as we speak, we have lost close to that,” he said.

He said that the impact has been severe because Ghana currently lacks enough reserve capacity to absorb such shocks.

“Unfortunately, we do not have enough reserve margin. In any power system, to be efficient, you should have about 20 per cent of your generation as reserve so that in case of emergencies like this, you can fall on it,” he explained.

Mr Rockson said the limited reserve capacity is partly due to challenges in expanding generation in recent years.

“As a result, when Akosombo went off, a significant part of the system was affected,” he stated.

He, however, assured that the government is taking steps to strengthen power generation and prevent similar situations in future.

“We are working diligently to bring on board new power plants. Government has announced plans to add about 1,200 megawatts of power, and Cabinet has also approved 200 megawatts of solar with battery storage.”

He added that further projects are underway to improve resilience in the sector.

“We are also working on about 200 to 400 megawatts to ensure that at all times we have enough reserve margin,” he said.

Mr Rockson admitted that the loss of power from Akosombo presents a major challenge but expressed confidence in efforts to restore normal supply.

“So unfortunately, we've been hit, and once you have about 1,000 megawatts go off, it will definitely be a major challenge. But engineers are working diligently, and I am sure they will be able to restore the normal situation,” he said.

Mr Rockson also clarified that gas supply remains stable and is not part of the current problem.

Read also: Gas supply disrupted after major fault at Ghana Gas Processing Plant

“Let me clarify that Ghana Gas has no issue as we speak. They have been supplying gas to the Tema plant. As of last night, they were delivering about 120 million standard cubic feet of gas,” he said.

He explained that a minor technical fault at the gas facility had been quickly resolved.

“What happened was a slight technical issue. They switched from automation to manual and continued operations. The system has now been fixed and restored to automation. So there is absolutely no issue with gas supply from Atuabo,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.