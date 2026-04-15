Gas supply disrupted after major fault at Ghana Gas Processing Plant

Audio By Carbonatix
A major technical fault at the Ghana Gas Processing Plant has led to a temporary curtailment of gas supply to thermal power plants, resulting in power outages in parts of the country.
In a joint statement issued on April 15, 2026, the Ghana National Gas Company and the Ghana Grid Company disclosed that the disruption was caused by the failure of a critical component within the plant’s system.
According to the statement, “the Ghana Gas Processing Plant has experienced a significant technical fault following the complete failure of the Burner Management System (BMS) controller for the Heat Medium System (HMS).”
It added that preliminary assessments indicate the affected system is damaged and will require full replacement.
The companies further explained that the situation has necessitated an emergency shutdown of the facility, noting: “This unforeseen development has necessitated an emergency shut-down of the plant, leading to a temporary curtailment of gas supply to thermal power plants. Consequently, this has resulted in power supply disruptions in some parts of the country.”
They assured the public that efforts are underway to restore operations, stating that “a dedicated team of engineers is working diligently, around the clock, to replace the damaged system and expedite the restoration process,” while indicating that processes to resume operations are expected to begin within the day, subject to ongoing technical assessments.
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