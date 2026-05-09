NAPO rejects power sabotage allegations, urges government to focus on resolving electricity crisis

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Energy Minister and New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has dismissed allegations circulating on social media suggesting he and some NPP Members of Parliament in the Ashanti Region conspired with Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) district directors to deliberately disrupt power supply in parts of the country.
The claims, which emerged in a viral video, alleged that the group offered financial inducements to ECG officials to ensure persistent power outages in selected constituencies. Dr Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, strongly denied the accusations, describing them as false, malicious, and politically motivated.
In a Facebook post on Friday, May 8, he stressed that Ghana’s current electricity challenges require serious attention and practical solutions rather than what he called the spread of propaganda and misinformation.
He argued that politicising the power situation only diverts attention from efforts to address the difficulties facing consumers.
He further indicated that he has instructed his legal team to take action against the media house and presenter behind the allegations, insisting they must either provide credible evidence to support their claims or face legal consequences.
“At a time when Ghanaians are confronted with serious challenges in the power sector, the focus of government and its communicators should be on providing lasting solutions to the crisis and not manufacturing falsehoods, spreading smear narratives, and politicising matters that directly affect the lives of our people,” he said.
“I have therefore instructed my lawyers to commence the necessary legal processes against the radio and television station involved, as well as the presenter responsible for making these claims, to compel them to substantiate these allegations with credible evidence or face the full consequences of the law,” he added.
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