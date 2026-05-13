Amangoase farmers seeks funds to end years of darkness through electrification project

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents of Amangoase, a farming community in the Juaben District of the Ashanti Region, are appealing for financial support to raise GHS 400,000 to extend electricity to their homes after years of living without power.
For many years, the community has remained in darkness despite repeated expectations of connection to the national grid. The situation has affected daily life, education, and small-scale economic activities in the area.
According to residents, the lack of electricity has slowed development in the village, which is largely made up of farmers who depend on menial work to survive.
Now, determined to change their circumstances, the residents are mobilising resources among themselves to support an electrification project that involves mounting poles and connecting the community to the national grid.
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