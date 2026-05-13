Features | Regional

Amangoase farmers seeks funds to end years of darkness through electrification project

Source: Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe  
  13 May 2026 1:09pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Residents of Amangoase, a farming community in the Juaben District of the Ashanti Region, are appealing for financial support to raise GHS 400,000 to extend electricity to their homes after years of living without power.

For many years, the community has remained in darkness despite repeated expectations of connection to the national grid. The situation has affected daily life, education, and small-scale economic activities in the area.

According to residents, the lack of electricity has slowed development in the village, which is largely made up of farmers who depend on menial work to survive.

Now, determined to change their circumstances, the residents are mobilising resources among themselves to support an electrification project that involves mounting poles and connecting the community to the national grid.

Watch here:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group