National

Ministry of Communications denies claims of fund misuse

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  18 May 2026 10:42am
Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations has dismissed allegations circulating on social media suggesting that the Minister, Samuel Nartey George, has misused or “blown” public funds, describing the claims as misleading and lacking context.

In an official statement issued on May 18, the Ministry said the document being shared online is only an extract from a broader internal submission seeking Commitment Authorisation.

It explained that the request is part of standard public financial management procedures and is tied to budgetary allocations already approved by Parliament for the 2026 fiscal year.

The Ministry further clarified that the submission has not yet been approved by the Ministry of Finance.

“The said Commitment Authorisation request is yet to receive approval from the Ministry of Finance,” the statement noted, adding that no funds have been released or expended in relation to the items in question.

It stressed that claims of financial impropriety are unfounded, stating that “no funds have been released, disbursed or expended in relation to the items referenced in the circulating document.”

The Ministry urged the public to disregard what it described as inaccurate and misleading interpretations of the document.

Reaffirming its stance on accountability, the Ministry said it remains committed to transparency and strict compliance with financial regulations in executing its mandate.

It added that the circulating allegations “must be treated with the contempt it deserves,” while encouraging the public to rely on verified official communications.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group