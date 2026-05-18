Ministry of Communications denies claims of fund misuse

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George

The Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations has dismissed allegations circulating on social media suggesting that the Minister, Samuel Nartey George, has misused or “blown” public funds, describing the claims as misleading and lacking context.

In an official statement issued on May 18, the Ministry said the document being shared online is only an extract from a broader internal submission seeking Commitment Authorisation.

It explained that the request is part of standard public financial management procedures and is tied to budgetary allocations already approved by Parliament for the 2026 fiscal year.

The Ministry further clarified that the submission has not yet been approved by the Ministry of Finance.

“The said Commitment Authorisation request is yet to receive approval from the Ministry of Finance,” the statement noted, adding that no funds have been released or expended in relation to the items in question.

It stressed that claims of financial impropriety are unfounded, stating that “no funds have been released, disbursed or expended in relation to the items referenced in the circulating document.”

The Ministry urged the public to disregard what it described as inaccurate and misleading interpretations of the document.

Reaffirming its stance on accountability, the Ministry said it remains committed to transparency and strict compliance with financial regulations in executing its mandate.

It added that the circulating allegations “must be treated with the contempt it deserves,” while encouraging the public to rely on verified official communications.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.