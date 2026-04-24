Sam George meets Chinese envoy to deepen tech cooperation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to expanding strategic partnerships with Chinese technology firms following a high-level meeting with Cong Song in Accra.
The engagement, held during a courtesy call at the Minister’s office, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ghana and China, particularly in the areas of digital transformation, innovation, and technology-driven development.
Discussions centred on leveraging Chinese expertise and investment to accelerate Ghana’s digital agenda, with both sides acknowledging the growing momentum in relations and the importance of sustained collaboration to drive economic growth.
The meeting forms part of broader efforts by government to position Ghana as a key hub for digital innovation in the region, while deepening international partnerships that support infrastructure development, technology transfer, and skills enhancement.
Latest Stories
-
Ga Mantse, Olu of Warri strengthen cultural ties, renew call for African unity
18 minutes
-
Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte: The ambivalence of civil society in an era of good governance
23 minutes
-
Ghana–Sierra Leone Commission signals new chapter in ties – Ablakwa
29 minutes
-
Canada’s US booze boycott could be resolved if Trump addresses tariffs, Carney says
30 minutes
-
GEA empowers 150 young women in Walewale with start-up kits under HAPPY project
35 minutes
-
2.6m Ghanaians still food insecure despite strong national consumption levels
38 minutes
-
Kantanka supports Interior Ministry with motorbikes and TV sets to boost operations
42 minutes
-
We’ll support fintech innovation, but regulation will not be compromised – BoG Governor Asiama
46 minutes
-
Germany reaffirms security and development partnership with Ghana
52 minutes
-
Mahama reaffirms support for Immigration modernisation, lauds ‘Secure Our Border’ drive
55 minutes
-
Sam George meets Chinese envoy to deepen tech cooperation
59 minutes
-
Being arrogant is good – Burna Boy’s mom defends son amid backlash
59 minutes
-
Mahama promises relief for commuters as Kasoa–Winneba road works progress
1 hour
-
Jamaica started Afrobeats – Fat Joe claims
1 hour
-
GHA urged to ensure fair access to Tourism Fund as new executives take office
1 hour