National

Sam George meets Chinese envoy to deepen tech cooperation

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  24 April 2026 5:32am
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The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to expanding strategic partnerships with Chinese technology firms following a high-level meeting with Cong Song in Accra.

The engagement, held during a courtesy call at the Minister’s office, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ghana and China, particularly in the areas of digital transformation, innovation, and technology-driven development.

Discussions centred on leveraging Chinese expertise and investment to accelerate Ghana’s digital agenda, with both sides acknowledging the growing momentum in relations and the importance of sustained collaboration to drive economic growth.

The meeting forms part of broader efforts by government to position Ghana as a key hub for digital innovation in the region, while deepening international partnerships that support infrastructure development, technology transfer, and skills enhancement.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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