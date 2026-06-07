Haiti World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

Haiti’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup is one of the most inspiring stories of a football generation. More than a sporting achievement, the Grenadiers’ success represents an extraordinary human triumph forged through adversity, sacrifice and resilience.

At a time when the country continues to grapple with deep political instability and a relentless security crisis, the national team had to play every qualifying match away from home, deprived of the passion and energy of its own supporters. Yet even in exile, they refused to break. Against all odds, they carried the hopes of an entire nation and secured Haiti’s return to the World Cup stage for the first time since the legendary squad of 1974.

The French head coach, Sébastien Migné, has created a fierce and disciplined side built on intensity, tactical organisation and rapid transitions. They are now able to defend with discipline before bursting forward in dangerous counter-attacks. The experience and composure of leaders such as Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot and Ricardo Adé give the squad a crucial balance during decisive moments.

Haiti reached the World Cup by first finishing second to Curaçao in Concacaf group C and then winning their third-round qualifying section with key victories against Costa Rica and Nicaragua, establishing the Grenadiers as one of the Caribbean’s most respected football nations.

The Frenchman has shaped Haiti into a modern, vertical transition-based side. His 4-4-2 uses attacking full-backs for width and crossing, often shifting into a 4-2-3-1 in defence as the striker drops deeper to create overloads in midfield. If the midfielders hold their discipline when the full-backs push forward, the system gives Haiti a strong platform to compete. Recent results suggest it is working.

Migné has never been one to hide his ambition. “In one match anything can happen. The idea is to write a new story with these players.” the coach said before a tournament where his team will face Brazil, Scotland and Morocco. He then told Fifa.com: “We’ve been handed a tough group … but looking on the bright side, we’ll certainly be in the limelight, which is a tremendous reward for the boys. We’ll now have to go out there and prove that we’re up to the challenge.”

Key players are Johny Placide, the veteran who holds the defence together; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who is the midfield engine and Wilson Isidor, the main threat going forward with his pace, movement and technical ability.

The coach

After being appointed in June 2024 Sébastien Migné has become far more than a head coach: an architect behind the nation’s remarkable football revival. A former assistant to renowned manager Claude Le Roy, the French tactician sharpened his experience with African national teams including Congo and Kenya before taking charge of the Grenadiers. Arriving during one of Haiti’s most difficult periods, Migné quickly brought discipline, unity and belief back into the squad. He has never set foot in the country. "It's impossible because it's too dangerous," he told France Football magazine. "I usually live in the countries where I work, but I can't here. There are no more international flights landing there.”

Star player

Duckens Nazon skips past the challenge of Hjörtur Hermannsson during Haiti’s friendly against Iceland in March. Photograph: Eduardo Lima/EPA

With the explosive Duckens Nazon leading the charge, Haiti’s national team is daring to dream big ahead of the World Cup. The prolific striker has become far more than a goalscorer, embodying the passion, resilience and pride of a nation that breathes football. The build-up to the tournament has not been smooth as he plays his club football in Iran. "I was about to take a plane to go to Istanbul or Paris, then the steward told everybody to get off because the war had started,” he told BBC. "I was stuck at the border for maybe 48 hours. They refused me, sent me back to Iran and I slept at the border. But I was so lucky because, before the war started I bought an eSIM. After that, they cut the internet in Iran. The eSIM saved my life.”

One to watch

Still largely unknown to the global football public, the 24-year-old Ruben Providence could emerge as one of Haiti’s breakout stars at the World Cup. Quick, fearless, and dazzling in one-on-one situations, the young winger possesses the kind of explosive creativity capable of changing a match in seconds. Born in France, he came through some of Europe’s biggest clubs, spending time at PSG and Roma before finding stability with Almere City in the Dutch second division, where he is turning heads with his technical flair, sharp movement and confidence under pressure.

Unsung hero

Often overshadowed by flashy forwards and headline-grabbing stars, Danley Jean Jacques remains an indispensable engine of Haiti’s national team. Tireless in midfield, he breaks up attacks, dictates tempo and brings balance with a quiet efficiency that rarely gets the spotlight it deserves. Not always spectacular, but absolutely vital, he plays his club football at Philadelphia Union, whom he joined from Metz in 2024. “Changing countries and discovering a new culture forces you to step out of your comfort zone,” he told the club website. “I've had to take on more responsibilities and grow as a person. I'm calm, respectful, a good listener, and quite reserved. As a teammate, I'm always there for the team, to defend the club's colors and represent our fans.”

Probable starting XI

Haïti (4-4-2): Placide - Arcus, Adé, Delacroix, Lacroix - Deedson, Bellegarde, Jean-Jacques, Providence - Isidor, Nazon

What to expect from fans at games?

Fans attending Haiti’s matches at the World Cup should expect an atmosphere charged with raw emotion and pride. From Port-au-Prince to Miami, Haitians are preparing to flood stadiums and watch parties dressed in blue and red, transforming every match into a celebration of national identity. Despite insecurity, economic hardship and electricity shortages back home, supporters remain determined to stand behind the Grenadiers as one people. The Haitian diaspora is expected to bring energy, drums, chants and passion to the stands.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.