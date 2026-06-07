Australia World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

The Socceroos are stepping into the unknown as much as any side with a new crop of eye-catching attacking talents playing alongside a more experienced midfield and defensive core. Qualification for a sixth consecutive World Cup was sealed without needing to tread carefully through the playoffs for the first time since 2014, but only after a change of direction when Tony Popovic replaced Graham Arnold as coach.

The renowned disciplinarian demanded a greater physical intensity and defensive zeal across all areas of the field, with results quickly impproving and building into an eight-match unbeaten run that locked in a World Cup spot. The Socceroos have suffered from mixed fortunes since then as Popovic has cast the net wider to give opportunities to fringe players and the next generation.

The side has become better organised defensively with three centre-backs, two wing backs and a pair of battle-hardened midfielders, a common set up especially in first halves when Popovic likes to keep the contest tight. The emergence of young forwards Nestory Irankunda and Mohamed Touré – and Jordan Bos on a wing – adds a spark to the lineup and can be especially threatening on a counter-attack late in games.

After reaching the Last 16 for just the second time in their history in 2022, the hope is that the Socceroos can break through to win a first knockout game this time around. It will be easier said than done while starting in an evenly-matched group but, as is his way, Popovic has insisted the side is up to the challenge. “We’re always deemed as the underdog or the team that will be fighting for the bottom spot, and we have an opportunity through our actions and our performances and results to show that that can be different,” the Socceroos coach said in early May.

The coach

Tony Popovic coaches like he played as a hard-nosed defender across 58 matches for the Socceroos including as part of the at the renowned 2006 World Cup squad. The 52-year-old values substance over style but finds a way to make it work with a coaching record that includes two A-League premierships and an Asian Champions League crown. Popovic quickly put his fingerprints all over the Socceroos when taking charge in September 2024 with their World Cup qualification hopes floundering. His steely determination and the side’s newfound sharper edge booked their ticket to a sixth consecutive global showpiece. Now they are ready to face arguably the trickiest group in North America.

Star player

Nestory Irankunda of Australia celebrates after scoring against Curaçao. Photograph: Morgan Hancock/Fifa/Getty Images

The Socceroos might lack star power but Nestory Irankunda is their human highlight reel. The 20-year-old attacker launches rockets from outside the box, and beats defenders with pace and has a bag full of tricks. He can often be seen celebrating his goals with a backflip and a Michael Jackson dance move. This tournament can be the stage for Irankunda to bring those talents to the world. Meanwhile, Mohamed Touré might just upstage his childhood friend if he can carry his red-hot goalscoring form across from club to country.

One to watch

Jordan Bos has become a darling among the most ardent Socceroos fans. He will soon bring himself to the attention of the nation if carries his club form across to the global stage. The 23-year-old has helped light up the Eredivisie in his first season with Feyenoord, becoming the first Australian to win a player of the month award in the Netherlands’ top flight. Bos’s pace, power and technique down the left flank are a huge asset for club and country, whether he is picked as an attack-minded wing back or as part of the midfield. He can also be dangerous near goal and recently scored in three consecutive appearances for the Socceroos.

Unsung hero

Alessandro Circati might fly under the radar with a role at centre-back, but the 22-year-old has quickly emerged as one of the most important pieces of coach Popovic’s Socceroos puzzle. His physicality sets the tone while his composure calms the nerves – while also having the skill and polish on the ball that helps the Socceroos turn defence into attack. Circati’s standing within the national team was revealed when he became the youngest player to captain the side in a friendly against New Zealand last year. The defender has also risen through the ranks at Parma in line with the club’s rise from Serie B to Serie A and should relish the opportunity to test himself at the highest level.

Probable starting XI

Australia: (3-4-2-1) Ryan - Souttar, Circati, Burgess - Italiano, Irvine, O'Neill, Bos - Irankunda, Leckie - Touré

What to expect from fans at games

When it comes to the World Cup, Australia’s fans fall into three groups. The national sporting psyche is subconsciously activated and even the most sport-agnostic find themselves shaking their fists at the TV. The sport-appreciators quickly rekindle their love of the round-ball game and wonder why they don’t watch more. The tried and true Australian football devotees shout from the rooftops “We’ve been here all along!” as the country duly unites around them and the men in green and gold. Some will make the trip, but many may have been turned off by costs and uncertainty on the ground. At home, the unusually agreeable kick-off times lend themselves to full pubs, watch parties or office huddles. A national crisis was averted when the decision to ban screenings of matches at Melbourne’s iconic Federation Square was overturned in less than 24 hours.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.