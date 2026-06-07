Morocco World Cup 2026 team guide

The Plan

Four years after reaching the semi-finals of a World Cup for the first time Morocco are setting sail for North America with ambitions high and a squad with even better pedigree than that of the one in Qatar.

Sometimes history does repeat itself and Morocco will hope that is the case this time. Just as in 2022 the head coach has been sacked and a new sheriff is in town. In March Mohamed Ouahbi, who won the Under-20 World Cup with Morocco last year, replaced Walid Regragui.

The switch means The Atlas Lions will not have much time to get used to the coach's tactics and philosophy. In late March Morocco drew against Ecuador (1-1) and beat Paraguay (2-1), showing some signs of improvement compared to the fare that had been on offer under Regragui. Ouahbi prefers a clear 4-2-3-1 formation that morphs into a 4-2-2-2 to create a motorway lane of space in front of the captain, Achraf Hakimi, on the right flank.

The biggest challenge for this Moroccan team will be to live up to the expectations. In 2022 they made a deep run when nobody thought they would do so. In 2026 the team is among the top 10 best ranked sides in the world. The pressure will be constant. “I am aware of the expectations, but very honoured,” Ouahbi said at his unveiling. “I am committed to working with seriousness, humility and determination and also a lot of patriotism to continue on the path of progression of this team”, he added.

Mentally this team has already broken a couple of glass ceilings (the aforementioned semi-final, the arrival in the top 10 of the Fifa rankings) but in January Morocco experienced one of the most bizarre episodes of its football history. During the final, the Senegal players left the pitch in protest to a penalty awarded to Morocco. After a long delay Brahim Diaz missed his Panenka spot kick and Senegal went on to win the match 1-0. Two months later, however, the Confederation of African Football, Caf, awarded the title to Morocco.

Senegal have appealed to the Court of Arbitration of Sport and whatever happens the Afcon final was a trauma and the repercussions could burst out at any given time if the results don’t go the team’s way. “We all lived a trauma as Moroccans. That final was a difficult moment, but I think what matters the most is continuity”, Ouahbi says. The continuity would mean to do as well, if not better, than what was achieved in Qatar.

The coach

Born in Brussels, Mohamed Ouahbi first chose a career in education. However, his first experiences as a teacher were difficult and at the same time he was approached by local club Maccabi Foot Brussels (MFB), where he started coaching and discovered the importance of pedagogy and communication. “At the time, I wasn’t really comfortable in front of a group [of people]. MFB helped impose myself and discover the job of a coach.” Having spent 17 years in Anderlecht academy Ouahbi has seen many talented players grow to become superstars. In 2022 Ouahbi took charge of the Moroccan Under-20 national team. It proved an unqualified success as he not only took the Atlas Cubs to their first World Cup in two decades, he guided them to their maiden title in Chile. He is now expected to bring in the same energy and decisiveness at the top level.

Star player

Achraf Hakimi is the biggest star Moroccan football has known. Photograph: Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Achraf Hakimi is, without a doubt, the biggest star Moroccan football has known. If Larbi Ben Barek, Noureddine Naybet and Yassine Bounou have all enjoyed the love and respect of football fans, Hakimi is on a whole other level of stardom. He’s been consistent and successful among the very best teams of world football. After starting his career at Real Madrid, he has represented Borussia Dortmund, Inter and Paris St-Germain, where he won the Champions League for a first time in 2025. “I don’t know if Luis Enrique changed my career,” he said. “But his arrival has changed how the world of football sees me.” In February it was announced that he will face trial after an allegation of rape was made against him. He vehemently denies the accusation.

One to watch

He only became a Moroccan international in September 2025 but Neil El Aynaoui is already considered one of the Atlas Lions’ best players. Son of Moroccan tennis legend, Younes El Ayanoui, Neil is a multifunctional midfielder, very tough in recovering the ball and keen to join in the attacks. After a convincing stint at Lens, he joined Roma last summer and, despite the fans’ initial scepticism and few appearances at the start of the season, the midfielder became an important player to Gian Piero Gasperini. If Morocco are to be successful in North America El Aynaoui will be an important piece of the jigsaw.

Unsung hero

Noussair Mazraoui is a real soldier on the field of play. Framed as a right back, Nous is much more than that. At Manchester United, he has been used in 6 different positions, spanning from centre defence to attacking midfield. With the Moroccan national team, Mazraoui is used as a left back, where he can help as a third centre whenever Achraf Hakimi is on the attack, which is often the case. But Mazraoui is definitely important when the team needs a leader, especially when Hakimi is not there. Mazraoui is more than keen to make sure his teammates don’t lose focus and that says a lot about how involved he really is.

What to expect from fans

Just like in Russia and in Qatar, Moroccan fans will fill their allocated seats in the USA. Besides a growing fanbase that can afford to follow the national team wherever it plays in the world, Morocco can count on a large diaspora on the other side of the Atlantic. there are approximately 30,000 Moroccans living in the New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts states, as well as many in Canada. So expect Moroccan fans to add colour and positive noise, inside and outside the stadiums. The highlight is likely to be the national anthem.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.