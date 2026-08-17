Okoe Boye will help NPP win more seats in Greater Accra – Bawumia

NPP 2028 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed confidence that the newly elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, will help the party increase its parliamentary representation in the region.

Dr Bawumia described Dr Okoe Boye as a humble and capable politician and said his leadership would be important to the NPP’s preparations for the 2028 general elections.

He spoke on Sunday, August 16, when Dr Okoe Boye and other newly elected Greater Accra Regional executives paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

“I know Dr Okoe Boye very well. He’s a good man and very humble and I know he is going to bring us a lot of seats in Greater Accra,” Dr Bawumia said.

According to him, the NPP’s regional elections formed part of a broader reorganisation process aimed at positioning the party for victory in the next general election.

He noted that the party had already completed its polling station, electoral area, constituency and regional elections, with the national elections expected to take place on October 3.

Dr Bawumia said the completion of the reorganisation would provide the NPP with the organisational strength required to mount an effective campaign in 2028.

“At the end of that, the party will be in a good position to have that vehicle that drives us to victory in 2028,” he said.

He urged the new executives to remain focused on the task ahead and work collectively to strengthen the party’s structures across Greater Accra.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.