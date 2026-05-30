NITA Bill: ‘I hear the tech industry, but we won’t rewrite rules’ – Sam George to critics on legislative process

Communications Minister, Samuel George, has pushed back against criticisms of the proposed National Information Technology Agency (NITA) bill.

He argued that some concerns raised by industry players stem from a misunderstanding of Ghana’s law-making process.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, the Minister responded to concerns that the draft legislation fails to outline key issues, including how investments and funding mechanisms would be structured under the proposed regulatory framework.

According to him, such details are not typically contained in a substantive bill and would instead be addressed through a Legislative Instrument (L.I.) after the bill is passed by Parliament.

“Derek made an issue... that the bill doesn't show where investments will come in. Respectfully, it's a legislation,” he said.

“A legislation will not touch on where sources of investment and things. That's not how laws are made. After the legislation is passed, we will then come to Parliament with an L.I. The L.I. will flesh it out.”

The Minister argued that the role of a bill is to establish the legal framework and policy direction, while implementation details are subsequently provided through subsidiary legislation.

“The bill is the what. The L.I. that will follow the passage of the bill is the how,” he stated.

“So the bill tells us what we want to do. How we do it will come in a legislative instrument that fleshes it out.”

His comments come amid growing debate within Ghana’s technology ecosystem over aspects of the proposed NITA Bill, with some stakeholders calling for greater clarity on implementation, regulatory oversight, compliance obligations and investment implications before the legislation is enacted.

However, Mr. George maintained that demands to include operational details in the bill itself run contrary to established legislative procedures.

“You can't expect us to begin to deal with how funding and things will come in a bill, a parent substantive bill. That's not how laws are made,” he said.

While acknowledging concerns from sections of the industry, the Minister insisted that government would not alter the legislative process to accommodate such demands.

“Yes, I hear the tech industry, but we will not rewrite the rules because that is what there's a way laws are made in this country,” he added.

The proposed NITA Bill has generated discussion among technology entrepreneurs, digital rights advocates and industry players, many of whom have called for broader consultations on its potential impact on Ghana’s growing digital economy.

The Ministry is expected to continue engagements with stakeholders as deliberations on the bill progress.

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