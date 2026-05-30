National

Mahama expected to honour commitment to Anti-LGBTQ Bill – Sam George

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  30 May 2026 9:13am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has expressed confidence that President John Dramani Mahama will honour his commitment to sign the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill when it is transmitted to him by Parliament.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, May 30, after Parliament passed the bill, Mr. George thanked the leadership of Parliament and members of the Constitution, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee for their role in ensuring the legislation progressed through the House.

He particularly commended the Chairman of the Committee for his leadership and dedication in steering the bill through Parliament.

Mr. George praised the speed with which the current committee handled the bill, contrasting it with the lengthy process under the previous Parliament.

“It took us three years under the previous leadership of the committee, but barely eight months under Honourable Shaibu to get here,” he said.

Following Parliament's approval of the bill, Mr. George indicated that it would now go through the necessary parliamentary processes before being transmitted to the President.

He expressed hope that the legislation would reach President Mahama by next week and stressed that he expected the President to assent to it.

“We will demand of the President to sign the bill because I am hoping that he made that commitment. I expect President Mahama to be a man of his word,” he stated.

Mr. George also recalled earlier criticism from some sections of the public who accused him of remaining silent on the bill after becoming a minister.

According to him, those criticisms overlooked the fact that there was no bill before the President at the time.

He explained that a legal debate emerged over whether the previous version of the bill remained valid after the dissolution of the Eighth Parliament.

“My original belief was that once Parliament had passed the bill and transmitted it to the President, Parliament had completed its work unless the President formally returned it with specific objections,” he stated.

However, he noted that his interpretation did not prevail, as the view adopted was that the bill lapsed with the end of the previous Parliament. As a result, the legislation had to be reintroduced and processed again in the current Parliament.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill has generated intense public debate in Ghana, with supporters arguing that it protects Ghanaian family values, while critics contend that it infringes on the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ persons and their allies.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group