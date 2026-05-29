Parliament passes controversial Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Parliament has passed the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely referred to as the anti-LGBTQ bill, after months of intense national debate and international scrutiny.

The bill, sponsored by a group of bipartisan lawmakers, seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities, advocacy and the promotion of what it describes as non-conventional sexual relations and family values.

Its passage marks one of the most divisive legislative moments in Ghana’s recent democratic history, drawing both strong support from conservative and religious groups and criticism from human rights organisations and sections of the international community.

Among other provisions, the bill proposes penalties for individuals who engage in same-sex relations, as well as sanctions against persons or organisations accused of promoting, funding or advocating LGBTQ+ activities.

Supporters of the legislation argue that it is necessary to preserve Ghanaian cultural, religious and family values.

Several religious bodies and traditional leaders had publicly backed the bill during parliamentary deliberations, insisting that the legislation reflects the moral beliefs of the majority of Ghanaians.

However, critics have warned that the law could undermine constitutional rights, including freedom of expression, association and protection from discrimination.

Co-sponsor of the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, and other MPs on the Minority side of the house are fighting attempts to introduce clauses into the bill removing sanctions for media, legal and other professionals who render services that could be deemed as promotion of LGBTQ activities.

The disputed clauses propose exemptions for journalists and media houses reporting on LGBTQ-related news or current affairs in the normal course of their work, as well as for professionals offering medical, surgical, psychological, or counselling services to such individuals.

However, the MP for Assin South and sponsor of the Bill, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, together with the MP for Bosome-Freho, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, argue that the proposed changes are totally unacceptable and will be used as a pretext to promote LGBTQ activities.

Background

The bill, formally titled the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, was presented again for second reading in the House on Thursday, marking the latest stage in its long and contentious journey through Parliament.

Originally introduced in June 2021 by a bipartisan group of Members of Parliament led by Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George, the proposed legislation seeks to criminalise same-sex sexual relations, LGBTQ advocacy, funding and related activities.

The bill underwent its first reading in August 2021 and was subsequently referred to Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee for scrutiny.

Between 2021 and 2022, the committee held extensive public hearings involving religious bodies, traditional authorities, legal experts, civil society organisations and human rights groups.

The hearings sparked widespread public debate, with supporters arguing that the bill was necessary to protect Ghanaian cultural and family values, while opponents described it as unconstitutional and discriminatory.

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