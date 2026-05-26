Parliament launches ‘Mini Parliament’ to give children a voice in national decision-making

The Parliament of Ghana has launched the maiden edition of its Mini Parliament initiative, creating a dedicated platform for children to debate, deliberate, and contribute to national issues that affect them.

Speaking at the launch at Parliament House, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Gender, Children and Social Protection and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi West, Madam Helen Ntosu, said the era of policymaking for underrepresented groups without their input was over.

“Citizens, especially the youth, now seek platforms to be heard in decision-making processes,” Madam Ntosu said.

“This shift reflects Ghana’s commitment to openness, transparency, and the building of public trust,” she explained.

A statement issued by the Director of Media Relations at the Parliamentary Service, David Sebastian Damoah, to the Ghana News Agency on Monday said the initiative was a partnership between the Parliament of Ghana, the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), UNICEF, and the Learning Tree Foundation.

The statement further explained that the Mini Parliament allows children to assume the roles of MPs and debate real issues in a structured educational setting.

The Chief Social Policy and Inclusion Officer at UNICEF, Paulina Sarvilahati, underscored the importance of child participation, recalling that Ghana was the first country in the world to ratify the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“You deserve to be heard. You deserve to be protected. You deserve to go to school and achieve your dreams,” she told the young participants, urging them to be bold and confident in sharing their views.

Superintendent (Retd.) Effia Tenge, Parliament’s Director of Public Engagement, said the department had hosted over 44,000 visitors from 2023 to 2025, with more than 70 per cent being primary and junior high school pupils.

She noted that many young visitors struggled to grasp parliamentary procedures, prompting the need for a more interactive approach.

“The Mini Parliament is a practical, interactive platform that enables children to assume the roles of Members of Parliament and debate national issues affecting young people.

“The vision is to ensure that the Ghanaian of tomorrow is capable of making meaningful contributions to national progress,” she said.

At the inaugural sitting, participants debated the topic, “Responsible Use of Technology by Children,” focusing on online safety, digital responsibility, and the impact of technology on well-being.

Officials from the Cyber Security Authority also led a session on internet safety, cyberbullying, and protecting personal information.

Some officials praised the initiative as a step toward building civic responsibility from a young age.

The Divisional Head of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, commended the children for their confidence and eloquence, urging them to remain disciplined and committed to academic excellence.

Dr Rasheed Draman, ACEPA Executive Director, said early exposure to governance structures would help nurture responsible and informed citizens.

Manye Naa Badu Diaba I, Queen Mother of the Dzorwulu Abelemkpe Subdivision Stool, also encouraged the children to uphold good moral values and listen to guidance from parents and teachers.

Parliament says the Mini Parliament will continue as part of efforts to strengthen youth engagement and prepare future leaders through practical civic education.

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