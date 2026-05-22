Ghana’s Parliament among the most transparent in Africa – Mahama Ayariga

Audio By Carbonatix
Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has described Ghana’s Parliament as one of the most transparent legislative institutions on the African continent, stating that it currently ranks second in Africa for openness and public accessibility.
According to him, Parliament has made considerable progress in promoting transparency and public participation through reforms aimed at improving media coverage and citizen engagement in parliamentary proceedings.
Speaking during a Leadership Media Briefing on Friday, May 22, 2026, following the resumption of Parliament, Mr Ayariga said Ghana’s legislature continues to strengthen its reputation as an open and accessible institution.
“In Africa, we are one of the most open parliaments. In fact, we are number two in Africa. I believe that our aspiration is that we become number one in Africa,” he stated.
He explained that discussions around parliamentary rankings often involve comparisons between unicameral and bicameral legislatures, but maintained that Ghana’s unicameral Parliament has still performed strongly in continental assessments.
“There is an issue whether we should be put in the category of those who practise the bicameral parliament. We have a unicameral Parliament. But they have number one, and we followed,” he said.
Mr Ayariga further noted that the introduction of live television broadcasts of parliamentary proceedings has significantly enhanced transparency and public access to legislative work.
“Now that we have live television broadcasting of our proceedings, in the next rating they might probably review that and Ghana may climb to the top as a parliament,” he added.
He indicated that Parliament remains committed to deepening transparency and strengthening public confidence in Ghana’s democratic institutions through continued reforms and wider access to legislative activities.
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