Ghana deepens economic cooperation with EU to boost trade and investment

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is intensifying efforts to strengthen its economic partnership with Europe as both sides explore new avenues for trade expansion, investment growth, and a more competitive business climate.
At a Ghana–European Union dialogue on economic stabilisation and the broader business environment, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr. Simon Madjie, disclosed that European investments in Ghana have exceeded US$16.24 billion, spread across more than 2,200 projects.
He noted that the figures reflect sustained investor confidence in Ghana’s economic outlook.
The European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, reaffirmed the EU’s position as Ghana’s largest investment partner, while the German Ambassador, Frederick Landshoft, described Ghana as a strategic gateway to the West African market, highlighting its growing importance in regional trade and logistics.
On the Ghanaian side, the Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Sampson Ahi, said the country’s economic focus is gradually shifting from stabilisation to transformation, with greater emphasis on industrial expansion, job creation, and sustainable long-term growth.
The engagement also examined ways to deepen the Economic Partnership Agreement between Ghana and the EU, aimed at unlocking further investment and trade opportunities.
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