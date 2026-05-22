Queiroz unavailable as Desmond Offei to lead Black Stars against Mexico

Audio By Carbonatix
Desmond Offei will take charge of the Black Stars for Saturday’s international friendly against Mexico in Puebla following the absence of head coach Carlos Queiroz due to personal reasons.
Assistant coach Roger De Sa will also miss the encounter, leaving Offei to oversee the team for the clash.
Offei will be assisted by goalkeepers’ trainer Daniel Gaspar together with set-piece coach and video analyst Gregory De Grauwe.
Twenty-two players are currently in camp ahead of the international friendly, which forms part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
After the Mexico game, Ghana will continue their preparations with friendly matches against Wales on June 2 and Jamaica on June 10.
Coach Queiroz, who has insisted that only “deserving players” will earn call-ups, has until June 1 to submit his final squad for the expanded 48-team competition.
The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama as they seek a first World Cup knockout qualification since the 2010 tournament in South Africa.
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