2026 Legacy Expo to reposition Africa’s beauty and wellness economy

Source: Joy Business  
  22 May 2026 8:10am
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The 2026 Legacy, a landmark edition celebrating a decade of innovation, growth, and transformation within Africa’s beauty and wellness industry, is expected to take place from June 3rd to 5th, 2026.

The event will convene leading brands, entrepreneurs, investors, creatives, and policymakers from across Africa and beyond.

Formerly known as the Africa Makeup & Beauty (AMB) Fair, the platform has, since its inception in 2016, grown into Africa’s largest trade exhibition for the beauty, cosmetics, and wellness sectors.

The 2026 edition which will take place at the UPSA Auditorium is expected to host over 300 exhibitors and attract 1,000+ industry professionals and stakeholders, including participants from countries such as South Korea, Dubai, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, and India.

The Legacy Expo 2026 will feature a dynamic lineup of activities including:

  • Amazing Discount Sales for students, professionals and industry experts
  • Business networking sessions and B2B matchmaking opportunities
  • High-level panel discussions on industry trends, innovation, and sustainability
  • Product exhibitions and live demonstrations from leading global and local brands
  • Startup pitch sessions aimed at supporting emerging entrepreneurs

Speaking ahead of the event, the organisers emphasised the importance of this milestone edition: Legacy Expo 2026 is not just a celebration of the past 10 years, but a bold step into the future of Africa’s beauty and wellness economy. We are creating a platform where ideas, innovation, and investment converge to shape enduring African brands.”

With strategic partnerships spanning international markets, including collaboration between Makeup Ghana and the ACE Group (India & Dubai), the expo continues to position Ghana as a key gateway for trade and investment within the ECOWAS region.

The Legacy Expo 2026 remains free for attendees, offering unparalleled access to exclusive deals, industry insights, and networking opportunities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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