Joy Prime to broadcast Mexico vs Ghana friendly match on Saturday, 23rd May at 2am

Joy Prime have secured rights to show Ghana’s friendly game against Mexico.

The Black Stars will come up against the 2026 World Cup co-hosts on Saturday, May 23.

The game is part of the team’s preparations for the global tournament with Mexico also being involved for the gam reason.

The game will be live on Joy Prime TV with kickoff slated for 2am.



Pre-match discussion for the game will, however, start 30 minutes before the encounter starts in Puebla.

It will be the first of three games in line for Carlos Quieroz’s teams with friendlies against Wales and Jamaica also in the pipeline.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.