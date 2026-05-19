2027 AFCONQ: Black Stars drawn in Group C, face Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia and Somalia

Ghana has been drawn in Group C for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to begin later this year.

The Black Stars have drawn Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia and Somalia for the qualifiers for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The four-time African champions will be hoping to make a strong start to the qualifiers after failing to win any of their games in the qualifiers for the 2025 AFCON, which eventually meant they missed the competition in Morocco.

Prior to missing out on the last edition of the tournament, the Black Stars had also suffered back-to-back group stage eliminations in the previous two.

The opening two matchdays are scheduled for the FIFA window from 21 September to 6 October 2026, before Matchdays 3 and 4 take place from 9 to 17 November 2026.

The final two rounds of matches will be played from 22 to 30 March 2027, when the line-up for the tournament is expected to be completed.

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