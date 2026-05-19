Lovebirds in NDC politics? Dafeamekpor’s birthday message to Ebi Bright sets social media ablaze

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (L) and Ebi Bright (R)

In Ghanaian politics, alliances are common, loyalty is strategic and public displays of affection are rare.

But on Tuesday, May 19, one post on social media appeared to blur the lines between politics and deep personal affiliations, leaving curious Ghanaians asking a simple but intriguing question: Are South Dayi MP and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Ebi Bright a married couple?

The speculation erupted after Mr Dafeamekpor shared an unusually heartfelt birthday message to the Tema Mayor on his X page, accompanied by elegant photographs of Ms Bright.

A very Special Happy Birthday wishes to this brilliant woman, a sweet wife and a wonderful mother.



From the entire family, we wish you good health & the fortitude of mind to continue to transform your beloved Tema, as Mayor.



Tons of Love & a mighty hug from me & the kids.… pic.twitter.com/FPEtGvpFgG — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) May 19, 2026

What caught public attention was not merely the birthday wish itself but the deeply personal language used by the outspoken legislator, with words many interpreted as confirmation that the two influential National Democratic Congress (NDC) figures are either married or romantically involved.

“A very special happy birthday wish to this brilliant woman, a sweet wife and a wonderful mother,” Mr Dafeamekpor wrote.

“From the entire family, we wish you good health & the fortitude of mind to continue to transform your beloved Tema, as Mayor. Tons of Love & a mighty hug from me & the kids. Spiritus Invictus!!!!”

This makes sense now. Onable wanted his wife too in parliament at all cost. Rockson Dafeamekpor and Ebi Bright? Oh wow https://t.co/zQ1NkxLh9y pic.twitter.com/iCgKkJUw0i — CHARLOTTE NICOLE 🕊 (@charllycolegh) May 19, 2026

Within minutes, the post had triggered widespread reactions across social media platforms, with many users expressing surprise that the Tema Mayor and the Majority Chief Whip may, in fact, be a couple.

The phrase “sweet wife and wonderful mother” especially became the focal point of discussion, with users dissecting every word and sharing screenshots across multiple platforms.

Others, however, viewed the reactions as an unnecessary intrusion into the private lives of public officials, arguing that the two personalities have every right to keep personal matters away from political discourse.

Yet the fascination persists.

Perhaps it is because both figures command significant public attention in their own right.

For some political observers, however, the signs may have always been there.

Long before the birthday message stirred public curiosity, Mr Dafeamekpor had emerged as one of Ebi Bright’s fiercest defenders during the fiercely contested Tema Central parliamentary election petition and related legal disputes that followed the 2024 general elections.

At the height of the controversy surrounding Ms Bright’s victory, the South Dayi MP stood almost shoulder-to-shoulder with her in the political arena, mounting aggressive legal and public arguments in defence of her mandate.

At the time, many interpreted his unwavering support as party solidarity and professional commitment, particularly because Mr Dafeamekpor, a lawyer by profession, served as counsel in matters connected to the election dispute.

But in hindsight, Tuesday’s emotional birthday message has caused many to revisit that period with fresh curiosity.

Political commentators and social media users are now rhetorically asking whether the legal firepower and passionate public defence mounted by Mr Dafeamekpor for Ebi Bright went beyond politics and law into the territory of love.

In Ghana’s often rough and highly polarised political environment, relationships between high-profile political figures are usually kept away from the public eye. Many politicians prefer to maintain a strict separation between their private lives and public responsibilities.

That is partly why Mr Dafeamekpor’s message resonated so strongly online.

Mr Dafeamekpor has, over the years, built a reputation as one of Parliament’s most combative and vocal lawmakers, frequently making headlines over constitutional, governance and legal matters.

Ebi Bright, on the other hand, has evolved from an actress and media personality into a formidable political figure within the NDC, eventually rising to become Mayor of Tema after years of political activism and electoral contests.

Together, they represent two powerful personalities navigating politics, public scrutiny and now possibly public fascination over their relationship.

Whether the viral birthday message was simply a loving tribute from a husband to his wife or merely affectionate language between close political companions remains known only to the two individuals involved.

Who knows, perhaps the two could end up as Ghana’s first couple legislators in Parliament in 2028.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.