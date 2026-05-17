“Thank you for supporting my son from day one till now,” Bolewura to Asiedu Nketia

Tingawura Seidu Abudu Sampson

Tingawura Seidu Abudu Sampson, a Member of the Council of State, has conveyed the appreciation of the Bolewura, Sarfo Kutuge Feso I, to the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, for his longstanding support for President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on behalf of the Bolewura during Mr Asiedu Nketia’s tour of the Savannah Region, Tingawura Sampson said the paramount chief had wished to personally receive the NDC Chairman but was unavoidably absent due to engagements in Tamale.

The remarks were made during Mr Asiedu Nketia’s ongoing “Thank You Tour” of the Savannah Region, where he has been engaging traditional authorities, party supporters and residents following the NDC’s victory in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the Bolewura expressed gratitude to Mr Asiedu Nketia for the role he has played in supporting President Mahama over the years.

“The Bolewura asked me to personally thank the National Chairman for the support he has given to his son, President John Mahama, from the beginning up to this point,” he said.

He added that the Bolewura encouraged Mr Asiedu Nketia to continue offering his guidance and support to the President and the party.

Tinga-wura Sampson further noted that the Bolewura believes the efforts and sacrifices of party leaders working for the growth of the NDC and national development would be rewarded.

"And lastly, the President, John Mahama, all the way from the beginning up to date, he thinks that your support has really helped to raise him to where he has reached. And he still wants to plead with you to continue to give him that support and to take this to the highest level that he thinks (he wants to go) in politics... Any boy or any son who supports the father, you know, to rise to the highest level, definitely the father will also pray for his son to rise to that level, inherit him, and possibly overtake him in the future. And so, he wants you to know that all the good things you are doing, all the running around you are doing on his behalf, you are not wasting your time, that the blessings will surely come to you."

He also conveyed greetings from the Bolewura to the Savannah Regional executives of the NDC and commended them for their support and contributions to the party’s activities in the region.

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