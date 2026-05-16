“Don’t let power intoxicate you” – Kojo Adu Asare fires warning to “wicked” appointees

Former Member of Parliament for Adentan, Kojo Adu Asare, has fired a warning shot at government appointees and chief executives, describing some as "wicked" and arrogant.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen on Friday, 15 May 2026, the veteran National Democratic Congress (NDC) figure suggested that internal friction is brewing, and it is only the current "unattractiveness" of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) that is preventing a total public explosion of grievances.

Mr Adu Asare expressed deep concern over the conduct of younger appointees who, he claims, have forgotten their humble beginnings. He noted that many of these individuals, whom he saw "growing up under our feet" at party rallies and meetings, have now become inaccessible and disrespectful to the seniors who paved their way.

“Some of the CEOs should slow down and respect us when we come to them. These are young guys who grew up under our feet. We saw them at the rallies and meetings... now you are a big boy. But where am I today? Don’t think where you are sitting is cast in concrete or iron for you,” he cautioned. “Wickedness” in High Places

The former lawmaker did not mince words regarding the character of some current officials. He warned that the righteousness of the party is being overshadowed by the "evil" actions of a few who believe they are untouchable.

“Let’s not assume we as a party have saints around us. People are wicked, and they are in government. They are doing stuff... and it will legitimise what people want to do to you later. Your movement will be restricted, and you will be taken through a drill you can never forget,” he remarked, in an apparent reference to the threat of future prosecution. A Lesson in Loneliness

Drawing from his own experience in and out of office, the former MP reminded current power brokers that the corridors of power are notoriously lonely once the V8 engines stop humming. He pointed out that sycophants quickly migrate to whoever takes over, leaving the former appointee to face their "bad experiences" in isolation.

“It can be lonely. They will still move to the new person who is taking over. Otherwise, you are nobody. Be mindful of that. These are temporary positions. You will also be seeking the same audience from a colleague one day.” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.