Don’t expect solutions from Bawumia – Asiedu Nketiah tells NDC supporters

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has cautioned party supporters against placing their hopes in the opposition New Patriotic Party and its expected 2028 flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia.
According to him, supporters of the governing NDC who may feel frustrated or sidelined under the current administration should remain patient rather than believing the opposition can offer them better opportunities.
Mr Asiedu Nketiah argued that Dr Bawumia would not be able to deliver anything beyond the efforts already being made by President John Dramani Mahama.
Speaking during his “Thank You Tour” in the East Gonja Constituency on Thursday, May 14, he insisted that supporters should not assume a future administration led by Dr Bawumia would improve their circumstances.
“If Dr Bawumia becomes President, he can’t deliver what we need. Ours is the NDC, President Mahama is our President. Don’t think that if you queue at Bawumia’s office, you will be sorted out,” he said.
The NDC Chairman further urged party faithful to remain committed to the government and support its efforts to deliver on its mandate, stressing that unity within the party was essential for its future success.
He also acknowledged that some supporters may feel excluded from opportunities under the current administration but advised them to exercise restraint and patience rather than turning against the party.
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