Council of State member urges traditional leaders to support national development

The Central Regional Member of the Council of State, Hakeem Adae, has appealed to traditional leaders across the country to support government initiatives aimed at promoting national development.

Speaking during a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a 24-Hour Economy Market at the Twifo Praso new market site, Mr. Adae urged chiefs and traditional authorities to make land available whenever the government required it for developmental projects in their communities.

According to him, the Twifo Traditional Area demonstrated a commendable commitment to development by promptly releasing land when the government requested a site for the 24-Hour Economy Market project.

He encouraged other traditional leaders to emulate the Twifo Traditional Area in supporting development initiatives.

Theophilus Vondee, the Member of Parliament for the Twifo Atti-Morkwa Constituency, stated that the market project would include modern stores, a police station, a fire service station, and a Women's Bank.

He urged Ghanaians to maintain confidence in President John Dramani Mahama, assuring them that the government remained committed to fulfilling its campaign promises.

Mr. Vondee added that the project formed part of efforts to accelerate the development of the Twifo Atti-Morkwa Constituency and improve economic opportunities for residents.

Isaac Yawson, the District Chief Executive for Twifo Atti-Morkwa, revealed that funds for the project were ready, and it would soon be released to the contractor to commence work.

The project is expected to be completed within three years.

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