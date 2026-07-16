Photos: Veep marks Accra Ridge Church’s 90th anniversary, highlights role in national development

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called for a stronger partnership between the Church and the State to advance national development, describing faith-based institutions as key partners in Ghana's social and economic transformation.

She made the call on Wednesday, July 15, while addressing the 90th Anniversary Lecture of Accra Ridge Church, held under the theme, "Repositioning the Church for National Transformation: Faith, Education and Holistic Renewal in Ghana."

The Vice President commended the Church for its nine decades of service to the nation, highlighting its contributions to education, healthcare, social welfare, peacebuilding and moral development. She noted that churches have long complemented government efforts by providing schools, hospitals and community support systems.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang further stressed the need for peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths and backgrounds and also encouraged religious leaders to continue speaking out against corruption, injustice and other social ills while promoting truth, compassion and integrity.

She congratulated Accra Ridge Church on its 90th anniversary and encouraged it to continue contributing to national development through service and partnerships that improve the lives of Ghanaians.

Below are some photos from the event:

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