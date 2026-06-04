Wa West, Batié leaders push for border integration and shared development

Traditional authorities, local government officials and security agencies from Ghana's Wa West District and the Commune of Batié in Burkina Faso have reaffirmed their commitment to transforming their shared border into a corridor of economic integration, peace and sustainable development.

The commitment was made during a bilateral stakeholder engagement held in Wechiau under the SKBoWa project, an initiative implemented by the German development agency, aimed at promoting peace, security and social cohesion in border communities.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Wechiau, Naa Imoru Nandong Gomah II, Razack Yamusah Abdulai Issahaku described national borders as artificial divisions that should not undermine the long-standing cultural and family ties between communities on both sides of the frontier.

He noted that the Black Volta River serves both populations and should be regarded as a shared resource rather than a dividing line.

Drawing a comparison with the nearby , Mr Issahaku said wildlife moves freely across borders without regard for national boundaries.

"Hippos do not carry passports, elephants do not stop at border posts," he remarked. "If animals can share one ecosystem, why should humans fight over one land?"

He urged security agencies in both countries to strengthen intelligence sharing and cooperation, arguing that collaboration was more effective in maintaining peace than reliance on armed enforcement alone.

Wa West District Chief Executive Richard Wulo described relations between Wa West and Batié as being founded on shared history, family connections and trade.

Against the backdrop of growing insecurity and violent extremism in parts of West Africa, Mr Wulo called for stronger unity among border communities.

He highlighted three key pillars of the SKBoWa project: inclusive dialogue, community micro-projects and a Soccer for Peace tournament aimed at fostering social cohesion and youth engagement.

The Chief of Batié, Dah Sanhoulo, also stressed the importance of cooperation between the two communities. He noted that despite the Black Volta River being at full capacity, the Burkinabe delegation had crossed the river to attend the forum, demonstrating its commitment to the peace initiative.

He called for regular joint border patrols and improved communication channels between Ghanaian and Burkinabe security agencies to enable the swift resolution of localised disputes before they escalate.

Mr Sanhoulo further urged local government authorities to assign defined development responsibilities to traditional leaders, arguing that their influence could be harnessed more effectively in promoting peace and development.

Participants at the forum broadly agreed on the need to share social infrastructure and resources across the border.

Mr Issahaku advocated unrestricted access to essential services such as healthcare, education and agriculture, regardless of nationality.

"If a clinic is full in Wechiau, Batié mothers should enter. If Batié has seeds that survive drought, Wechiau farmers should plant them," he said, adding that effective border management should focus on maximising shared opportunities.

GIZ SKBoWa Project Components Manager, Dorcas Affi, reiterated that the project's central objective is to strengthen friendship, cooperation and peaceful coexistence among border communities.

She noted that dialogue and joint activities, including recent cross-border football tournaments, remain important tools for conflict prevention, youth participation and long-term regional stability.

To translate discussions into practical actions, participants were divided into three working groups tasked with identifying challenges, proposing collaborative interventions and developing recommendations for implementation.

The groups focused on promoting social cohesion between Wa West and Batié, addressing border harassment through enhanced cross-border cooperation, and strengthening local economic development.

Resolutions emerging from the discussions are expected to provide a framework for the next phase of development, security cooperation and community integration between the two neighbouring districts.

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