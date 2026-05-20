Wa West records 37.9% reduction in poverty through interventions by MP Peter Toobu

The Wa West District in the Upper West Region has recorded a dramatic 37.9 per cent reduction in multidimensional poverty, dropping from 61.9 per cent in 2021 to 24.0 per cent in 2025.

Addressing the media at the Grand View Hotel in Wa under the theme "Wa West and poverty levels; a new dawn," the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Chairman, Mathew Vaari, described the milestone as a historic shift for a district once labelled among Ghana's poorest and most vulnerable.

He attributed this success primarily to the leadership and targeted social interventions of the Member of Parliament, Supt. (Rtd) Peter Lanchene Toobu, who took office in 2021.

“Today, we are celebrating a history that Wa West has moved from that bad perception to a level that we must be happy with,” Chairman Vaari stated, referencing recent Ghana Statistical Service data.

“This is a 37.9% points drop in four years, and represents the largest improvement nationally. It is indeed a great achievement worthy of celebration.”

Highlighting the MP’s contributions, Chairman Vaari outlined several key initiatives that drove this rapid socioeconomic progress, including payment of school fees for hundreds of students across the constituency, financial backing for women-led businesses, and the launch of the youth-focused "Future Today" project.

Others include the initiation of the "Water is Wealth" dry season farming program in early 2026, which distributed pumping machines to local youth, provision of waterproof life jackets for constituents safely navigating the Black Volta River to and from Burkina Faso on a daily basis, drilling of boreholes to provide potable water and combat waterborne diseases, and donation of two motorbikes to the local police command to enhance security patrols and reduce crime.

Expanding on these developmental milestones, the District DRIP Coordinator for Wa West, Saaka Muazu, detailed massive road network improvements funded directly by the MP.

Mr Muazu revealed that upon taking over the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), the accounts were empty.

In response, Supt. (Rtd) Toobu allocated a total of GH₵200,000 from his Common Fund across two phases to finance critical roadworks.

Phase one, backed by GH₵100,000, saw the reshaping, sectional gravelling, and creation of over 60 kilometres of roads. This included a crucial new 16-kilometre route linking Kangba directly to Poyentanga.

The second phase utilised an additional GH₵100,000 to rehabilitate over 75 kilometres of roads, which notably included the reshaping of an abandoned 22-kilometre route stretching from Gurungo to Donye.

Highlighting the immediate economic impact, Mr. Muazu noted that the expanded road network now connects previously isolated communities to the 24-hour market in Poyentanga.

"Without those roads, people cannot even link up to that market," Mr Muazu explained, emphasising that the improvements have finally made essential amenities across Wa West accessible to its residents.

Chairman Vaari also praised the District Chief Executive (DCE), Richard Wullo, and various decentralised departments, including health, agriculture, and education, alongside faith-based and non-governmental organisations for their collaborative roles in elevating the district.

Chairman Vaari maintained that while individual economic statuses may vary, the broader developmental indicators are undeniably positive.

“I cannot speak on individual pockets, but we are looking at the projects and other developmental issues that are going on in the district,” Mr Vaari explained.

He urged the youth to capitalise on these infrastructural and agricultural interventions through hard work to tangibly improve their personal livelihoods.

The NDC’s Wa West women’s organiser, Zenab Osman alias Gbengmaa, also said the impact goes beyond roads and boreholes.

“I’m not talking about the boreholes he has drilled or the financial assistance he has given to people, which has improved their wellbeing. This our MP, if you even hate him, you won’t say that he is not delivering.

"What makes me happier is his initiative to continue the projects of the previous administration.

The Agenda 111 hospital project comes to mind, and he is working on that. Not to even talk of our own E-block project, which was abandoned by the NPP," she stated.

Mrs. Osman added, "You must have an MP who is active and ready to work, and that is what is happening here. I’m not saying others haven’t worked, but this our MP is continuing on the good foundation they laid.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.