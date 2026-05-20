Photos: Tunisian Minister of Youth and Sports meets Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah

Audio By Carbonatix
Today, the Tunisian Minister of Youth and Sports, Sadok Mourali, met with Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa and Jonathan Webb, Vice-Chair of World Rugby.
The delegation also included Aref Belkhiria, President of the Tunisia Rugby Federation, David Carrigy, Chair of International Federations at World Rugby, Coralie van den Berg, Regional Partnerships Manager for Africa at World Rugby, Maha Zaoui, General Manager of Rugby Africa and Helmi Ben Salah, Vice President of Fédération Tunisienne de Rugby (FTR).
#RugbyAfricaAt40
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