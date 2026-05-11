SUNDA International supports activities marking 25th anniversary of May 9 Stadium Disaster

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Sunda International has donated assorted household products through the May 9 Foundation to support families affected by the May 9, 2001 Accra Sports Stadium disaster and other vulnerable groups.
The donation formed part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of the tragedy, which occurred during a football match between Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The disaster claimed more than 126 lives and left several football supporters injured, making it one of the deadliest incidents in African football history.
The May 9 Foundation, established after the tragedy, has over the years undertaken support programmes for victims’ families and other vulnerable persons.
Its activities include assistance for flood and gas explosion victims, support for physically challenged persons, and medical interventions for children diagnosed with hole-in-heart conditions.
Former Asante Kotoko chairman, Herbert Mensah, said many families affected by the stadium disaster continue to face challenges years after the incident.
He noted that some victims and relatives remain dissatisfied with the level of support received and the outcome of investigations into the disaster.
As part of its humanitarian initiatives, the May 9 Foundation has partnered the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation to sponsor surgeries for children suffering from hole-in-heart disease.
According to Herbert Mensah, 117 children have so far undergone surgeries at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital under the programme.
He disclosed that the surgeries cost between $6,000 and $14,000 each and are fully funded by the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation.
Mr Mensah said the programme is expected to continue over the next decade, with plans to support between 20 and 30 surgeries annually.
He also acknowledged the support of organisations and individuals contributing to the foundation’s activities, including Softcare Sanitary Pad, GBfoods, Interplast, Melcom Group, the Kesben Group and several media organisations.
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