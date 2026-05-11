KIVO supports 25th anniversary of May 9 Stadium Disaster

KIVO, producers of KIVO Gari, KIVO Hot Pepper Powder and Non-Dairy Creamer, has donated through the May 9 Foundation to support families of victims of the Accra Sports Stadium disaster and other vulnerable groups.

The gesture formed part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of the tragic May 9, 2001 stadium stampede, which occurred during a football match between rivals Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The disaster claimed more than 126 lives and left many football supporters injured, throwing several families into despair.

The May 9, 2001 Accra stadium disaster remains Africa’s worst sports tragedy.

Although the Government of Ghana established a disaster fund to support affected families, many victims and relatives say they have received little benefit over the years.

Families of the victims have also continued to express disappointment over the lack of justice, as the commission established to investigate the incident did not hold any individual directly responsible for the tragedy.

Former Asante Kotoko Chairman, Herbert Mensah, has since taken personal responsibility for supporting victims and vulnerable people through the May 9 Foundation, which he established after the disaster.

Over the years, the foundation has undertaken several humanitarian projects, including surgeries for children suffering from hole-in-heart disease, support for gas explosion and flood victims, assistance for physically challenged persons, and payment of school fees for needy families.

KIVO says its support for the May 9 Foundation forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts.

In recent years, the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation, established by Chinese investor Y.C. Shen, founder and chairman of the SUNDA and KEDA International Group of Companies, partnered Herbert Mensah and the May 9 Foundation to support children suffering from hole-in-heart disease.

The foundation is named after Shen Yang, a 17-year-old survivor of hole-in-heart disease, and his brother Shen Yuet.

According to Herbert Mensah, 117 children have so far undergone successful surgeries at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital under the initiative.

“So far, successful surgeries have been carried out for 117 children with hole-in-heart disease at Korle Bu. A few children could not survive due to delayed reporting and intervention. Each surgery costs between $6,000 and $14,000,” he disclosed.

Mr Mensah, who also serves as Secretary of the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation, said all medical expenses are fully covered by the foundation.

“As Secretary of the foundation, I can say that we intend to undertake between 20 and 30 surgeries every year for the next 10 years,” he added.

He noted that the partnership between the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation and the May 9 Foundation is expected to cost nearly $2 million over the next decade.

“We are changing lives and taking pressure off the shoulders of many families. This is an extraordinary initiative for the benefit of Ghanaian families,” he stated.

Mr Mensah also expressed appreciation to sponsors and partners supporting the foundation’s humanitarian activities.

These include Interplast, Sunda International, Softcare Sanitary Pad, GBfoods, Melcom Group, the Kesben Group, and several media organisations including Hello FM, Peace FM, OTEC FM, Angel FM, Sika FM and Time FM.

According to him, the sponsors share the May 9 Foundation’s commitment to supporting victims of disasters and vulnerable groups across the country.

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