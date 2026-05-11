Otumfuo welcomes May 9 Foundation delegation, children benefiting from heart surgeries

Audio By Carbonatix
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has welcomed members of the May 9 Foundation and children from the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation as part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of the May 9, 2001 Accra Sports Stadium disaster.
President of the May 9 Foundation, Herbert Mensah, who also serves as Secretary to the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation, led a delegation of children who have survived hole-in-heart conditions after undergoing successful surgeries at the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
According to the foundation, 117 children have undergone successful surgeries under the project over the past two years.
The delegation included Erica Amoako, Administrator of the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation; Jacky Chan, Managing Director of SUNDA in the Ashanti Region; Rafatu Inusah, President of Ghana Rugby; as well as King Edward, Joseph Chester Annie and Sacut Amenga-Etego, who are all involved in coordinating activities for the May 9 Foundation.
The visit coincided with the 76th birthday celebration of the Asantehene. It also came at a solemn moment as Ghana marked the 25th anniversary of the May 9, 2001 Accra Sports Stadium disaster, which claimed the lives of more than 126 football fans.
The tragedy occurred during a league match between Asante Kotoko SC and Accra Hearts of Oak SC. At the time, Herbert Mensah was Chairman of Asante Kotoko, of which the Asantehene remains Life Patron.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II interacted with the children and commended Herbert Mensah for keeping the memory of the victims alive over the past 25 years. He also praised him for transforming the tragedy into a source of hope for children battling hole-in-heart conditions.
The children, according to the foundation, have benefited from support provided by the May 9 Foundation and sponsorship from the Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation.
Herbert Mensah told the Asantehene that although 117 children have so far benefited from the initiative, the foundation remains committed to supporting many more children in the coming years.
He disclosed that each surgery costs between $6,000 and $14,000, with all expenses covered by the foundation.
The Shen Yang and Shen Yuet Children’s Heart Foundation was founded by Y.C. Shen, Chairman of the SUNDA International Group of Companies, which operates in Ghana and several African countries.
The foundation focuses on supporting Ghanaian children suffering from hole-in-heart disease, especially those whose families cannot afford the cost of treatment.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, known for his philanthropic work, encouraged the team to continue supporting children with hole-in-heart and other medical conditions while inspiring others to contribute to similar humanitarian causes.
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