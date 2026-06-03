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Parts of Accra flood again after Wednesday downpour

  3 June 2026 8:45pm
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Several parts of Accra have been submerged following heavy rainfall on Wednesday, causing disruption to transport, business activities, and daily life in affected communities.

The downpour triggered flooding in areas including Circle, Kaneshie, Pantang, Ashaley Botwe Lakeside, Ashaiman, Sakumono, Kanewu, Adjei Kojo, sections of the Agbogba–Ashongman Road, Lakeside, among others.

At Kaneshie Market, floodwaters swept through parts of the trading area, destroying goods and leaving several market women counting their losses.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast mixed weather conditions across the country from June 3 to June 5, 2026, with thunderstorms, rain, mist, and occasional sunshine expected in different ecological zones.

The agency noted that the overall risk level remains low, but advised residents to remain alert to localised weather disturbances, particularly during morning and evening hours.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has issued a public safety alert following the downpour, warning residents in flood-prone areas to take precautionary measures against possible flash floods.

The Service said it has activated emergency response channels and urged residents to contact emergency services when necessary. It reminded the public to use 112, as well as Fire Management Centre lines 0302 772 446 and 0299 340 383, among other emergency numbers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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